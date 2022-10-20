Lakers News: LeBron James Kicked Off Year 20 With Throwback Pregame Duds

Although all of his teammates not earning $40 million+ may have let him down in last night's double-digit loss to the Golden State Warriors, at least Los Angeles Lakers All-Star small forward LeBron James had a pretty solid night (statistically, although he was once again a bit tuned-out on defense). James put 31 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists. But last night wasn't just any old season start for King James.

The Chosen One was celebrating the start of his 20th (!) NBA season on Tuesday, having named to 18 All-Star teams, 18 All-NBA Teams, and six All-Defensive Teams -- oh, and having won four titles and been named league MVP four times. James recognized the height of the moment with some excellent pregame threads.

L.A.'s best player was decked out in a modernized take on his all-white 2003 draft night suit ensemble.

As you can see, the suit looked more or less the same, but this time was cut into a leaner fit, and James ditched the white undershirt and tie and accentuated the look with a slick necklace.

It was a fun callback to the moment the now-37-year-old was selected with the No. 1 overall pick straight out of St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio, by his home state Cleveland Cavaliers.

James proved to be the best player in one of the best NBA drafts ever, right up there with the 1984 and 1996 drafts. Among the Hall of Famers selected, James went first, eventual Laker Carmelo Anthony was picked third (let's not talk about the second pick, eh?), and LBJ's one-time Miami Heat running mates Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade were taken fourth and fifth, respectively. Oodles of other All-Stars abounded in that draft for good measure (David West, Chris Kaman, Kyle Korver, Josh Howard and LeBron's occasional Cavaliers comrade Mo Williams).