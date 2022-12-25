Lakers: LeBron James's Most Unforgettable Christmas Gift

It's the most wonderful time of the year, so naturally the whole world is curious about what Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James, who has given us so many Christmas treats over the years with his various Christmas Day performances, remembers as his own favorite Christmas present.

Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson of Bally Sports had a chance to speak with the 18-time All-Star (soon to be 19-time All-Star, no doubt) recently about that very subject. And King James certainly did not disappoint with his heartwarming response.

"LeBron told me after the game in the hallway, I asked him what his most memorable Christmas gift was," Robinson told Ballin' With Bally co-host Sandeep Chandok. "I ask a lot of celebrities that around this time of the year, and his face lit up. He said his mother bought him a Little Tykes basketball hoop when he was three years old. He said, 'I played with that all day in the house.'"

"Changed his life. He said, 'There's a picture floating around somewhere make sure you tell 'em to check it out.'" As you can see, Robinson did indeed source the picture, and it is as adorable as you'd expect.

"So that's why he made to the league and became the GOAT," Chandok joked.

"Gloria James had the vision, and the Little Tykes basketball is the reason why we enjoy seeing LeBron James play against our Bally Sports partner the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day," Robinson followed up.