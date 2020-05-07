LeBron James On Ahmaud Arbery: 'We're Literally Hunted Everyday'

LeBron James wrote an impassioned Instagram post about Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed 25-year-old black man who was gunned down by two white men in February while he was on a jog near his home in Brunswick, Georgia.

The men later told police that they thought Arbery was a burglar and neither of them were arrested or charged.

"We’re literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes!" James tweeted. "Can’t even go for a damn jog man! Like WTF man are you kidding me?!?!?!?!?!?

"No man fr ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!!! I’m sorry Ahmaud(Rest In Paradise) and my prayers and blessings sent to the heavens above to your family!! #StayWoke #ProfiledCauseWeAreSimplyBlack."

A video of the incident was released this week, leading to widespread outrage. There was a protest outside of the Georgia Capitol building in Atlanta on Wednesday.

A grand jury is looking into whether criminal charges will be filed.



The photo that James posted of Arbery reads: "I was murdered by an armed father and son who hunted me down and shot me as I jogged in a Georgia neighborhood. Neither of my killers have been charged. My name is Ahmaud Arbery."

James also spoke out about the killings of Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner and Michael Brown.