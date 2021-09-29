Lebron James Opens Up About Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine

Lebron James talks about why he decided it was the right thing for him to get vaccinated.

Over the past few months, controversy has sparked between whether or not people want to get vaccinated. This has also caused people to worry when deciding if they should get vaccinated. Lakers superstar, Lebron James, spoke with the media and explained why he felt it was the best choice for him and his family to be vaccinated despite being skeptical at first.

"After doing my research and things of that nature, I felt that it was not only best suited for me, but for my family and my friends."

He was later asked if he should be more involved in advocating for the vaccine and James was quick to respond with why feels he should not.

"We're talking about individuals' bodies, we're not talking about something that's political or racism or police brutality. We're talking about people's bodies and well-being. I don't feel like, for me personally, that I should get involved in what people should do with their bodies and their livelihood."

The NBA is currently not requiring players to be vaccinated to play, however, the league has incentives for players to get vaccinated. This includes being tested less often and being able to sit with teammates in the locker rooms as well as other indoor activities.

The NBA has reported that about 90 percent of the league has been vaccinated and James expects the Lakers to be at 100 percent vaccinated before the season starts.