Lakers News: LeBron James Pays Tribute To Slain Migos Member

RIP Takeoff.

As ESPN.com reports, Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James appears to have taken the murder of 28-year-old Migos rapper Kirshnik Khari "Takeoff" Ball particularly hard. 

Ahead of this afternoon's still-ongoing Crypto.com Arena matchup with the 7-1 Cleveland Cavaliers, the 18-time All-Star opted to honor the slain star with a pregame outfit today that mirrored an iconic Takeoff look: a funereal black suit and black tie, with a white undershirt, shades and Takeoff's signature chain.

Check out the fit here, courtesy of King James's Instagram:

The Chosen One has also changed his profile picture on Instagram to an image of Takeoff.

