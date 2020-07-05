AllLakers
Top Stories
News

LeBron James Posts Frederick Douglass' Famous Speech About 4th Of July

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James tweeted an except of Frederick Douglass' famous 4th of July speech and posted to Instagram a video of actor James Earl Jones reading it. 

James, a three-time NBA champion and four-time MVP, has a combined 114 million followers on Twitter and Instagram.

Douglass was a famous abolitionist who was born into slavery. He delivered the speech entitled "What to the Slave is the Fourth of July" in front of about 600 people at Corinthian Hall in Rochester, New York, on July 5, 1852. The speech pointed out that the hypocrisy of a holiday celebrating independence amid slavery. 

The speech was written 168 years ago, but James tweeted a portion of it as America still struggles with racism and racial injustices. 

View this post on Instagram

What, to the American slave, is your 4th of July? I answer: a day that reveals to him, more than all other days in the year, the gross injustice and cruelty to which he is the constant victim. To him, your celebration is a sham; your boasted liberty, an unholy license; your national greatness, swelling vanity; your sounds of rejoicing are empty and heartless; your denunciations of tyrants, brass fronted impudence; your shouts of liberty and equality, hollow mockery; your prayers and hymns, your sermons and thanksgivings, with all your religious parade, and solemnity, are, to him, mere bombast, fraud, deception, impiety, and hypocrisy—a thin veil to cover up crimes which would disgrace a nation of savages. There is not a nation on the earth guilty of practices, more shocking and bloody, than are the people of these United States, at this very hour. Allow me to say, in conclusion, notwithstanding the dark picture I have this day presented, of the state of the nation, I do not despair of this country. There are forces in operation which must inevitably work the downfall of slavery. "The arm of the Lord is not shortened," and the doom of slavery is certain. I, therefore, leave off where I began, with hope- FREDERICK DOUGLASS 🙏🏾✊🏾💪🏾👑

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

"What, to the American slave, is your 4th of July?" Douglass said. "I answer: a day that reveals to him, more than all other days in the year, the gross injustice and cruelty to which he is the constant victim.

"To him, your celebration is a sham; your boasted liberty, an unholy license; your national greatness, swelling vanity; your sounds of rejoicing are empty and heartless; your denunciations of tyrants, brass fronted impudence; your shouts of liberty and equality, hollow mockery; your prayers and hymns, your sermons and thanksgivings, with all your religious parade, and solemnity, are, to him, mere bombast, fraud, deception, impiety, and hypocrisy—a thin veil to cover up crimes which would disgrace a nation of savages.

"There is not a nation on the earth guilty of practices, more shocking and bloody, than are the people of these United States, at this very hour.

"Allow me to say, in conclusion, notwithstanding the dark picture I have this day presented, of the state of the nation, I do not despair of this country. There are forces in operation which must inevitably work the downfall of slavery. "The arm of the Lord is not shortened," and the doom of slavery is certain. I, therefore, leave off where I began, with hope- FREDERICK DOUGLASS 🙏🏾✊🏾💪🏾👑."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: NBA Players Can Wear Messaging Such As 'I Can’t Breathe’ On Back Of Jerseys

When the NBA resumes July 30 in Orlando, players can wear social justice messages in place of the name on the back of theIr jerseys, according to ESPN.

Jill Painter Lopez

Lakers' Governor Jeanie Buss Makes Argument For Why Washington Redskins Should Change Their Name

Buss tweeted Thursday that changing the team's name will not affect its legacy.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Calls Baron Davis 'Nasty' While Sharing Some Of His Best Dunks

The Lakers superstar paid respect to the former Clippers point guard while sharing a highlight video of his impressive hops, dunks and no-look passes.

Jill Painter Lopez

Lakers Assistant Coach Lionel Hollins Will Not Travel With Team To Orlando

Hollins, 66, was flagged as high-risk and won't be joining the Lakers in the bubble when the season resumes July 30.

Melissa Rohlin

NBPA Matches Player Grants To Charities Supported By Kyle Kuzma, Alex Caruso And Other NBA Players

The National Basketball Players Association matched $400,000 in grants to 24 NBA players, including Alex Caruso and Kyle Kuzma.

Jill Painter Lopez

Jared Dudley On How He Builds The Lakers' Chemistry Behind The Scenes

Dudley averages 1.5 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 7.8 minutes a game, but his contribution to the team extends far beyond his stat-line.

Melissa Rohlin

Kobe Bryant Will Be On Cover Of NBA 2K21 'Mamba Forever' Edition

Bryant, a five-time NBA champion over his 20 seasons will the Lakers, will be posthumously honored with his third NBA 2K cover appearance.

Melissa Rohlin

Anthony Davis Says Lakers Championship Chances Are Higher Now Than Before The Hiatus

Davis said his lingering shoulder injury had a chance to heal and he's now 100 percent healthy.

Melissa Rohlin

Nine Players Testing Positive For Coronavirus On FC Dallas In Orlando Bubble Undoubtedly Concerning For NBA

The MLS reported early on Wednesday that six FC Dallas players tested positive for the coronavirus in the Orlando bubble. The Athletic reported later in the day that it’s now nine players and one coach, raising concerns if the bubble will be safe in the NBA.

Jill Painter Lopez

Frank Vogel Says If Lakers Win Title, There Should Be An Asterisk For How Much They've Overcome

Vogel said the Lakers have pressed on through every hurdle they've had this season.

Melissa Rohlin