LeBron James, Quinn Cook Saddened By Weekend Of Gun Violence That Claimed Lives Of Six Children

LeBron James and Quinn Cook brought attention to cases of at least six children who died because of gun violence over the holiday weekend.

James retweeted a CNN article about the children who were killed and wrote: “So so damn sad man!!! They are just innocent, beautiful, strong kids! 😢😢😢😢😢. What’s wrong with people?!?!?!? My thoughts and prayers goes out to each one of their families and May they REST IN PARADISE! 🙏🏾❤️👑 #Kings #Queens”

Cook, who is from Maryland, posted about Davon McNeal, an 11-year-old boy and aspiring football player whose life was cut short when he was caught in the crossfire of gun violence.

McNeal’s grandfather, John Ayala, said after McNeal attended an anti-violence cookout with families, he went from his mother’s car to his aunt’s house to get a phone charger. That’s when the shooting started among a group of men, according to NBC Washington.

“We want to express our sincere condolences to Davon’s mom, to Davon’s family,” said Peter Newsham, the chief of police of the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia, at a news conference. “I can’t believe what it would be like to hold your 11-year-old in his arms as he’s losing his life.”

McNeal’s mother, Crystal, is a contract employee for the city, according to city officials. She works as a violence interrupter, a job where workers help prevent violence.

Cook wrote on Twitter: “Davon McNeal💔💔. He could’ve been the next Lamar Jackson or the next Barack Obama, but some suckas took his life. A child only 11 years young with his full life ahead of him. Wtf 😓😓. We gonna keep your name and legacy alive youngin I promise you that! Justice for #DavonMcNeal!”

Cook’s message on Twitter accompanied a photo of McNeal throwing a football.

There is an ongoing investigation and D.C. police have offered a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.