LeBron James Says He's Ready To ‘Get Back To Destroying Whoever In Front Of Me’

LeBron James issued a warning to the NBA teams in the bubble.

He’s ready.

"Almost time to come out the Cryogenic Tank and get back to destroying whoever in front of me. Be Aware!" James wrote on Instagram on Saturday, adding the following hashtags: #RevengeSeasonContinuesSoon😤#KingMe👑 #PlatiumBeardLit🧔🏾.

Even his son 15-year-old son Bronny was taken aback, commenting with one word: “yikess.”

In a conference call on Saturday, James said he felt safe heading into the NBA’s bubble at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando. The Lakers traveled to Florida on Thursday and had their first official team practice in four months on Saturday.

"I believe in [NBA commissioner] Adam Silver," James said. "He has given me no reason to ever not believe in him since he took over. And I believe in our franchise that we’re doing everything that we can to stay safe. So I have no concerns, unless concerns started to happen, and we’ll cross that bridge if it happens. But I’m here 100 percent in great health and I’m looking forward to getting back onto the floor.”

The NBA restart includes 22 teams that will play eight seeding games before the postseason begins. The Lakers will play their first game against the Clippers on July 30, 141 days after the season was paused March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

James was in the middle of another MVP-caliber season, averaging 25.7 points, a league-best 10.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds a game before the hiatus. He’s trying to win his first championship as a Laker and his fourth title overall, having won two championships with Miami (2012 and 2013) and one with Cleveland (2016).

The Lakers are in first place in the Western Conference with a record of 49-14.