LeBron James Receives His 16th Selection To All-NBA Team, Most In NBA History

LeBron James received his 16th All-NBA selection Wednesday, the most in NBA history.

He broke a tie with Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who each had 15 All-NBA selections.

James and Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo were unanimously voted to the First Team, with 100 votes and 500 points each.

Also on the First Team are Houston Rockets' James Harden (474 points; 89 First Team votes), Lakers' Anthony Davis (455 points; 79 First Team votes) and Dallas Mavericks' Luka Dončić (416 points; 59 First Team votes).

It was the 13th time that the Lakers have had multiple First Team selections in their franchise history, and the first time that happened since 2003-2004, when Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal were selected.

James and Davis have led the Lakers to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2010.

They open the series against the Denver Nuggets on Friday.