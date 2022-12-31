It was a veritable LeBron-A-Thon down in the ATL.

Well that's one way to turn 38.

Birthday boy LeBron James put on a show tonight, helping your Los Angeles Lakers capitalize on the absence of two Atlanta Hawks starters (starting small forward De'Andre Hunter and starting center Clint Capela) in securing a surprise 130-121 victory on the road.

James was one dime away from a triple-double, as he logged 47 points on 18-of-27 shooting from the floor (4-of-6 from deep), 10 rebounds, and nine assists.

Thomas Bryant had another big night starting in the stead of LA All-Star Anthony Davis. The 6'10" big man had a 19-point (on 8-of-10 shooting), 17-rebound double-double, plus a block, an assist and a steal.

Russell Westbrook also notched a double-double, scoring 14 points on 6-of-12 shooting, dishing out 11 assists, and grabbing eight rebounds.

Six Lakers scored in double figures, with power forward Wenyen Gabriel stepping up for some crucial moments.

On the Hawks side, All-Star guards Trae Young and Dejounte Murray led the way. Young had 29 points on 11-of-24 shooting, along with eight assists (against four turnovers), three rebounds and a steal. Murray had 20 points on 8-of-17 sooting, nine assists, seven rebounds, and a steal.