LeBron James Says He Can't Wait For Michael Jordan Documentary Series

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James went on the "Road Trippin'" podcast last week and said Michael Jordan's documentary series should be aired sooner than June. 

ESPN apparently took his words to heart, moving up "The Last Dance," a 10-part series, to begin airing April 19 instead of June 2. 

”If they release that thing right now? The views on it?” James said on the “Road Trippin’” podcast which was released Thurdsay. “Listen, if I’m Michael Jordan, I’m going in there and I’m making a conference call and I’m like, ‘OK, what’s the reason that we’re going to hold on to it until June now? Compared to now when everybody is at home?’”

ESPN announced Monday on "Good Morning America" that the documentary series will be shown later this month and James tweeted his approval. 

Jordan was a six-time NBA champion who helped popularize basketball. He's widely considered to be the greatest player of all time. 

He inspired the next generation of basketball players, including Kobe Bryant. Bryant went on to win five NBA championships, one short of his idol. 

After Bryant died Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash alongside his 13-year-old daughter and seven other people, Jordan spoke at his public memorial on Feb. 24 at Staples Center. 

"When Kobe Bryant died, a piece of me died," Jordan said. "And as I look in this arena and across the globe, a piece of you died or else you wouldn’t be here...I had a little brother that I tried to help in every way I could. Please rest in peace, little brother."

