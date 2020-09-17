LeBron James Says He's 'At A Loss For Words' After Making History With 16 All-NBA Selections

After LeBron James made history by becoming the player with the most playoff wins on Sept. 8, Anthony Davis joked he's "drinking from the fountain of youth," adding he'll likely break another record in the team's next game.

A week later, James made history once again.

James received his 16th All-NBA selection Wednesday, the most in NBA history. He surpassed Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who each had 15 All-NBA selections.

James, 35, was unanimously voted onto the First Team. He also holds the record for most First Team selections (13).

On Thursday, James talked about his latest accomplishment.

"I'm truly blessed," James said in a videoconference. "I'm kind of at a loss for words. I've been fortunate enough to be able to take care of my body, push my body to the limits that maybe at times when I was younger I didn't think I could get to.

"I never put a ceiling on what I can do in this league. I think one of the things I pride myself on is being available to my teammates. It's allowed me to sit here at this point and talk about what we're talking about now."

James, who has led the Lakers to their first Western Conference Finals appearance since 2010, has broken many records this season, including passing Bryant for No. 3 on the all-time scoring list in Jan. and passing Duncan for No. 2 on the all-time playoff scoring list in Aug.

James said he's humbled to once again be associated with some of the greatest players of all time with his latest feat.

"Anytime I'm linked with some of the GOATs that have played this game, it's an unbelievable thing," he said. "You mentioned Timmy D, Kareem, Kobe as well. Just some GOATs that have played this game, paved the way for myself. Hopefully I'll leave it, when I'm done with my career, in a better place than what I started because of what they did, the groundwork they did, the examples they set. Just blessed to be a part of this."