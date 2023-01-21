At the start of halftime for yesterday's hotly contested 122-121 Los Angeles Lakers victory over the visiting Memphis Grizzlies, Pro Football Hall of Fame Denver Broncos tight end-turned-Fox Sports personality Shannon Sharpe, a staunch LeBron James supporter, got into it with most of the Memphis Grizzlies and a few of their relatives.

After Sharpe, who had been sitting near courtside because he's Shannon Sharpe, criticized Memphis forward Dillon Brooks for his (actually pretty good) defense on the bigger Lakers All-Star, Brooks chirped back. Suddenly, point guard Ja Morant and center Steven Adams rushed to his defense, and Sharpe had to be separated from the angry Grizzlies players by coaches and support staffers. Eventually, Sharpe got into a shouting match with Morant's father, Tree Morant, who seemingly never takes off his sunglasses indoors.

Here's the battle in full:

Following the game, James spoke with gathered media about Sharpe's war of words with the Morants, Adams and Brooks.

“I ride with Shannon 365 days — 366 on a leap year — 24/7," James said. "So that’s my guy. I always got his back. And he’s got mine. He can talk with the best of them, for sure.”

James has been good friends with Sharpe for years. Sharpe has been a regular site at LA games of recent vintage. The Chosen One made it a point to greet him two weeks ago following a 130-114 blowout Crypto.com Arena win over the Atlanta Hawks.

On the night, James finished with 23 points, nine rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks. He also registered a team-best +9 plus-minus. Not bad for a 38-year-old.