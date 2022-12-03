Lakers News: LeBron James Talks State Of L.A. Following Best Win Of Year

Your 10-12 Los Angeles Lakers just took down the 15-6 Milwaukee Bucks on the road last night in a pretty stunning 133-129 win, marking the team's top victory of the 2022-23 NBA season.

After starting the year with a miserable 2-10 record, the club has really turned things around since making Anthony Davis the focal point of the team's offense. In their last 10 games, the Lakers have posted a very encouraging 7-3 record.

Los Angeles starting power forward LeBron James seemed to be in a positively jovial state of mind walking off the floor in the game's immediate aftermath. James himself hit some major career benchmarks with the Bucks win, leapfrogging fellow L.A. legend Magic Johnson with LBJ's 10,144 regular season assists and nabbing his 900th career win.

"Good start" to the team's road trip, per James. "We wanted this win, with coach Ham coming back, and we played like that. We're a team that's climbing. We want to continue to get back."

For the evening, the 6'9" All-Star notched 28 points while shooting 12-of-27 from the floor. He also passed for 11 assists, pulled down eight rebounds, and swiped two steals. He posted a +6 for the night. Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 40+ points a piece.

L.A will get its opportunity to continue the climb to .500 in a matinee match against former 2020 championship-era Laker Kyle Kuzma (who landed in D.C. as a result of the Russell Westbrook trade) and his Washington Wizards.

Though the Chosen One may not have quite the same defensive investment or burst offensively he remains a potent All-Star force for a resurgent L.A. squad.

He is averaging 25.9 points on .466/.333/.714., 8.6 rebounds, and 6.6 assists this season.