AllLakers
Top Stories
News

LeBron James To Drew Brees: 'You Literally Still Don’t Understand Why Kap Was Kneeling On One Knee??'

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James was taken aback after New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees said he would never support NFL players kneeling during the national anthem as a form of peaceful protest against police brutality and racial inequality. 

“I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country," Brees told Yahoo Finance on Wednesday. He added that whenever he hears the anthem, he envisions his two grandfathers who fought for the United States during World War II and is often moved to tears thinking of their sacrifice.

James said that Brees is entirely misunderstanding the purpose of kneeling. 

"WOW MAN!!" James tweeted Wednesday. "Is it still surprising at this point. Sure isn’t! You literally still don’t understand why Kap was kneeling on one knee?? Has absolute nothing to do with the disrespect of and our soldiers(men and women) who keep our land free. My father-in-law was one of those."

After George Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old black man, was killed last Monday following a white police officer kneeling on his neck for more than eight minutes, James posted a photo of that incident next to a photo of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick peacefully kneeling in protest of police brutality.

"Do you understand NOW!!??!!??" James wrote last Tuesday. "Or is it still blurred to you?? 🤦🏾‍♂️ #StayWoke👁"

Brees' stance has remained consistent. In 2016, he was vocal about supporting the reason why Kaepernick knelt, but he said he was against his method of protest. 

Earlier Wednesday morning, amid a week of nationwide protests following Floyd's death, Brees posted a message to Instagram encouraging adults to teach children about racial equality. 

"If you are reading this, you are probably one of those whose voice and influence is very powerful in the life of a young person," Brees wrote. "So when you ask what difference you can make in this world… It’s exactly that. Raise, teach, but most importantly model to young people what it is to love all and respect all.

"There is a saying in every locker room I have been in… Don’t just talk about it, be about it. Acknowledge the problem, and accept the fact that we all have a responsibility to make it better. “Your actions speak so loudly I can’t hear what you’re saying.”

View this post on Instagram

Words to unite.. A mentor of mine once told me that if you listen closely, the sound of children playing is the same no matter where you are in the world. The laughing, shouting, screaming, giggling… No matter what language you speak, no matter what your race, color, religion… the exact same. At some point we all change… The reasons… Our environment, experiences, education...The voices and influences around us. If you are reading this, you are probably one of those whose voice and influence is very powerful in the life of a young person. So when you ask what difference you can make in this world… It’s exactly that. Raise, teach, but most importantly model to young people what it is to love all and respect all. There is a saying in every locker room I have been in… Don’t just talk about it, be about it. Acknowledge the problem, and accept the fact that we all have a responsibility to make it better. “Your actions speak so loudly I can’t hear what you’re saying”

A post shared by Drew Brees (@drewbrees) on

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alex Caruso Uses His Platform To Speak On Matters Of Social Justice

Caruso has frequently posted on Twitter this week in the wake of George Floyd’s murder at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis on May 31.

Jill Painter Lopez

Vanessa Bryant Says Murals Of Kobe Have Been Untouched Amid Protests and Riots

Murals around Los Angeles of Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash Jan. 26, have remained unscathed amid protests and riots in Los Angeles.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Praises Governor Gavin Newsom’s Support Of Black Community

The California governor said at a news conference that “the black community is not responsible for what’s happening in this country right now.”

Jill Painter Lopez

Kyle Kuzma Writes Impassioned Post About Racism Amid Protests Following George Floyd's Death

Kuzma questioned what is the proper way to protest after Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old black man, died following a white police officer kneeling on his neck for eight minutes in Minnesota on Monday.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James, Lakers Post Message: 'If YOU Ain't Wit US, WE Ain't Wit Y'ALL'

James and his teammates took to Instagram on Sunday in response to protests following the death of George Floyd.

Melissa Rohlin

Student From I Promise School Wins Young Entrepreneur Award With Free WiFi Plan

Dylan West won an award after he pitched an idea to ensure free WiFi access to all in Akron, Ohio.

Jill Painter Lopez

Lakers Release Statement After George Floyd's Death: 'We Hear The Pain Of Our Black Community'

Many teams across the NBA have released statements following the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for eight minutes.

Melissa Rohlin

James Worthy: `I Hope This Situation Can Be The Last One That Can Bring Us Together’

The Hall of Fame Laker discussed the need for change on Spectrum News1 while protests and looting raged Saturday in Los Angeles.

Jill Painter Lopez

Vanessa Bryant Posts Photo Of Kobe Wearing 'I Can't Breathe T-Shirt'

After the killing of George Floyd by police officers, Vanessa Bryant encouraged people over Instagram to dismantle racism in homes and classrooms instead of looting on the streets.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Calls Rapper Killer Mike's Speech On Racism And Protests 'Mandatory Listening'

The rapper delivered an impassioned speech at the Atlanta mayor’s press conference following the killing of George Floyd by police.

Melissa Rohlin