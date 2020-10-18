SI.com
LeBron James To The Larry O'Brien Trophy: 'I Can't Believe You Cheated On Me'

Melissa Rohlin

After LeBron James won his fourth NBA championship, a camera caught a conversation that he had with the Larry O'Brien trophy. 

While holding the trophy in his right arm, he looked down at it and made a long "woo" sound. 

"I cant believe you, you little -- you cheated on me for the last five years," James said in a video posted by Bleacher Report. "You dirty. I can't believe you cheated on me for the last four years. What is wrong with you? Bring your a-- home when the lights come on."

James, 35, won back-to-back championships with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013. He then brought the Cleveland Cavaliers their first-ever title in 2016. And then last week, he led the Lakers to their first championship in 10 years. 

He's no stranger to having talks with the elusive trophy.

After an earlier championship, he talked directly to a camera, claiming that he lost his child. The camera then panned to the trophy, before he tenderly admonished it. 

"Don't you ever run away from me like that again," James said, holding the trophy in his arms. "I love you."

In another video, he kissed the trophy multiple times, saying, "I love you so much. Don't you ever leave me like that again. You've been gone way too long. I love you."

James and the trophy have spent a lot of time together over the years. 

And they always seem to return to one another. 

