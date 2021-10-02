October 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Lakers News: LeBron James Told Dwight Howard He Can Do This if He Blocks Shots

Lakers News: LeBron James Told Dwight Howard He Can Do This if He Blocks Shots

This is going to be a fun season with stuff like this.
Author:
Publish date:
This is going to be a fun season with stuff like this.

Dwight Howard has been known for his array of dunks and blocks throughout his career. People tend to forget he helped the Orlando Magic beat the LeBron James Cavaliers and advance to the 2010 NBA Finals, only to lose to the Kobe Lakers.

Howard’s first stint with the Lakers did not go well at all, as he was one of the rare players to sign a free agent deal elsewhere than to grow his status as a superstar with the purple and gold. Now in his third stint with the Lakers, Howard looks to build upon his one ring he won with the team back in 2020.

Always known for his fun and games, he recently was on IG live with fans and had this to say about what LeBron James told him.

A two for one deal? Not exactly...James clarified it was two blocks per half.

Howard’s always had a decent shooting stroke, albeit all the missed free throws. Remember this shot that had Javale McGee and the bench literally dancing?

Obviously, Howard is joking (like always). There’s no way that he would be allowed to shoot more than a couple threes in a single game. It is nice to see the comradery coming together, especially for someone of James’ stature to motivate Howard to block as many shots as he can when he gets on the court.

This season will have a multitude of moments where the players have this much fun throughout the season. Especially if they have success on the court.

Dwight Howard
News

Lakers News: LeBron James Told Dwight Howard He Can Do This if He Blocks Shots

30 seconds ago
jasoncollins
News

Lakers News: Team Expected to Hold Pride Night

2 hours ago
lebronvsdraymond
News

LeBron James Signs Off on Draymond Green’s Comments

5 hours ago
USATSI_16848304
News

Carmelo Anthony Is Open To Fill Any Role The Lakers Need

16 hours ago
USATSI_15332916
News

LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, and More to Sit Out Preseason Opener

17 hours ago
PauGasol
News

Should The Lakers Retire Pau Gasol's Jersey?

21 hours ago
Dwight Howard
News

Assistant Coach Phil Handy Sings Praises Of Dwight Howard

Oct 1, 2021
LeBron James
News

LeBron James Has Two Goals To Hit Before The Season Starts

Oct 1, 2021