Lakers News: LeBron James, Tristan Thompson, Ty Lue, And More Celebrate Rich Paul's Birthday In West Hollywood

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James, his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Tristan Thompson, their former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue, and... Adele were all spotted at West Hollywood Greek/Italian/Spanish fine dining restaurant Olivetta last Thursday, December 15th, per TMZ Sports. The occasion? Commemorating the then-impending 41st birthday of Klutch Sports agent Rich Paul on Friday, December 16th.

Paul and Adele are an item and have been together since at least the summer of 2021. James, Thompson (most recently with the Chicago Bulls last season) and Lue (the current head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers) are all Klutch clients. The group got together a day ahead of Paul's actual birthday because, as TMZ notes, Adele had a show date for her Las Vegas concert residency Friday, and James's Lakers were playing the Denver Nuggets on that date, too.

TMZ added that everyone aside from Adele lingered till midnight, so that Paul could officially hit year 41 in their presence. Savannah James, LeBron's wife, also was in attendance. TMZ did not observe any presents being brought to or from the restaurant, but that doesn't mean there weren't any exchanged. Maybe it was just the old cards and cash strategy?

Paul isn't exactly hurting for cash. Jennifer Roback of The Sun estimates his net worth to be in the neighborhood of $100 million.