September 28, 2021
LeBron James Was Once Offered NFL Multiple Contracts

LeBron James's athletic ability crosses sport lines
Monday Night Football's game of the Philadelphia Eagles versus the Dallas Cowboys featuring the Manning brothers on the broadcast had a special guest: LeBron James. 

The idea of James being a terrific NFL player is not a new concept. At 6'9 and 250 lbs, as a wide receiver he'd be almost entirely impossible to cover for a cornerback. If James can't outrun you (which would be rare since he also is quicker than most guards) how many 6'9 cornerbacks could win a toss up pass?

As it turns out, this could have happened.

"LeBron James, Dallas Cowboy wide receiver" has a unique ring to it. 

The fact that James strongly considered this pretty wild, when you think about it. If the NBA lockout had not ended on December 8, 2011, could we have gotten the chance to see LeBron James in an NFL uniform?

There is a lot of different strength conditioning involved going from a sport like the NBA to the NFL, obviously. If there is anyone who could do that, it is surely James. The man dedicates a lot of his life to the upkeep of his body, and it is not unrealistic that James could have played in the NFL.

My parting thought here is this: would Skip Bayless's head explode if LeBron James signed with the Dallas Cowboys? 

