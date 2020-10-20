LeBron James Works Out With His Daughter Zhuri After Winning Championship

LeBron James didn't see his children for over 100 days.

James wanted to spare them of the boredom of being confined to the NBA bubble as he led the Lakers to their first championship since 2010.

So while his wife, Savannah, came to Walt Disney World near Orlando after the first round of the playoffs when families were allowed to enter the campus, their three children remained behind in Los Angeles.

It was very tough on James, who repeatedly talked about how much he missed them.

And after leading the Lakers to their record-tying 17th title, he immediately started making up for lost time.

Less than a week after returning home, James was back in the gym lifting weights. But this time he had a new workout partner: his five-year-old daughter, Zhuri.

James sacrificed a lot to be in the NBA bubble.

And after the Lakers' series clinching win over the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, he acknowledged that at times he wondered if it was worth it.

"I think you wouldn't be human if you didn't have ups and downs in the bubble," James said Oct. 11. "At times I was questioning myself, should I be here? Is this worth sacrificing my family? So many things. I've never been without my family this long. Missing the days of my daughter being in kindergarten, even though it's through Zoom. Missing my son's 16th birthday, which we all know is a big birthday if you have kids. Seeing my middle child continue to grow and be who he is."

But he was able to maintain his focus and help the Lakers accomplish their goal.

He added that his family's support made it all possible.

"Absolutely, I've had ups and downs throughout this journey," James said. "For some odd reason, I was able to keep the main thing the main thing. When I talked about all the stuff that I missed, they understood that, too. And that made it a lot easier for me."