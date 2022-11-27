Lakers News: LeBron James Talks Protecting Russell Westbrook In Zach Collins Fracas

When $47.1 million Los Angeles Lakers reserve point guard Russell Westbrook was hard-fouled beneath the basket by San Antonio Spurs center Zach Collins in the midst of a 143-138 L.A. victory last night, his teammate LeBron James sprung into action, as Dave McMenamin of ESPN details.

At the two-minute mark of the game's third quarter, Westbrook spilled to the floor, incurring a bloody forehead as a result of Collins's hit. Westbrook leapt up and made a move to confront Collins, though both players' teammates interceded before a major altercation could develop.

"His health is more important than the game of basketball," James remarked in postgame comments. "So [I] just tried to stop that and let the training staff do their job after we got him over to the bench."

"I actually saw the cut right when it happened once he got up off the floor and wanted to, uh, wanted to do something to Zach," James acknowledged.

Referees assessed Collins with a Flagrant 2 and ejected him from the game. Westbrook was also whistled for a technical foul for his reaction to the hit.

"I wasn't sure why I got one, but I'll check with the league and talk to them about it and we're figure out why that was," Westbrook said of his foul ruling. "Maybe it was because I probably hopped up or something. I'm not sure... Once I'm bleeding all over the place I was able to calm down and take care of that and I moved forward."

McMenamin notes that Westbrook was treated with stitches by L.A.'s medical staff and was able to return to the contest. He finished with 11 points (on 4-of-12 shooting), eight rebounds and six dimes (against six turnovers).

It's nice to see this on-court camaraderie between James and Westbrook, even as the latter player has been the frequent subject of recent trade rumors and their fit has seemed awkward.