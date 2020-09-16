SI.com
AllLakers
HomeNews
Search

Magic Johnson: 'The Lakers Will Always Own Los Angeles'

Melissa Rohlin

So much for the Hallway Series.

The Clippers, who have never made it past the second round of the playoffs in their 49-year franchise history, had yet another epic collapse Tuesday. 

They blew a 3-1 series lead in their second-round series against the Denver Nuggets, losing Game 7, 104-98. 

After the Clippers acquired Kawhi Leonard and Paul George last summer, it seemed as though they'd finally have enough firepower to challenge the 16-time NBA champion Lakers. 

But their superstars choked when the stakes were at the highest, combining for just 24 points. Meanwhile, Jamal Murray had 40 points for the Nuggets and Nikola Jokic had a triple-double with 16 points, 22 rebounds and 13 assists. 

The Nuggets, who overcame 3-1 series deficits in two-straight series, will play the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals. And the Clippers, who blew a 12-point lead in the first half, will once again go home with their tails between their legs. 

Magic Johnson, who led the Lakers to five NBA championships in the 1980s, took to Twitter on Tuesday to emphasize that the city will always belong to one team. 

"The @Lakers will always own Los Angeles!!" Johnson tweeted. "It will never change."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Magic Johnson Says He Still Gets Nervous When He Sees A Police Car

Johnson, a five-time champion with the Lakers and an extremely successful businessman, said he still gets worried when he sees the police.

Melissa Rohlin

LA Sheriff Challenges LeBron James To Match Reward Money For Gunman Who Shot Deputies

A gunman shot two deputies outside a Metro train station in Compton on Saturday in what's being described as an ambush attack.

Melissa Rohlin

Frank Vogel Acknowledges It's 'Definitely A Challenge' To Stay Sharp In Between Rounds

The Lakers have five days in between closing their second-round series against the Houston Rockets on Saturday and opening their Western Conference Finals series on Friday.

Melissa Rohlin

Here's The Lakers' Schedule For The Western Conference Finals

The Lakers open their Western Conference Finals series against either the Clippers or the Denver Nuggets on Friday.

Melissa Rohlin

Conservative Commentator Candace Owens Calls LeBron James 'Pea-Brained'

Candace Owens tweeted that LeBron James is "pea-brained" for saying that Black men are being hunted.

Melissa Rohlin

Pau Gasol Names Newborn Daughter After Gianna Bryant

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash Jan. 26.

Melissa Rohlin

Sabrina Ionescu Posts Video Dancing With Kobe Bryant's Daughters

Ionescu, a good friend of the Bryant family, made another video dancing with Kobe's and Vanessa's daughters.

Melissa Rohlin

Shaquille O'Neal Calls Kobe Bryant The Top Player Of This Generation

O'Neal and Bryant won three-straight championships together from 2000-2002.

Melissa Rohlin

Rajon Rondo's Brother Ejected From Game 5 After Trash-Talking Russell Westbrook

The Lakers cliched their semifinals series against the Houston Rockets on Saturday and are advancing to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in 10 years.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James On What Returning To The Western Conference Finals Means To The Lakers

The Lakers beat the Houston Rockets in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series on Saturday, 119-96, to advance to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in 10 years.

Melissa Rohlin