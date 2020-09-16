Magic Johnson: 'The Lakers Will Always Own Los Angeles'

So much for the Hallway Series.

The Clippers, who have never made it past the second round of the playoffs in their 49-year franchise history, had yet another epic collapse Tuesday.

They blew a 3-1 series lead in their second-round series against the Denver Nuggets, losing Game 7, 104-98.

After the Clippers acquired Kawhi Leonard and Paul George last summer, it seemed as though they'd finally have enough firepower to challenge the 16-time NBA champion Lakers.

But their superstars choked when the stakes were at the highest, combining for just 24 points. Meanwhile, Jamal Murray had 40 points for the Nuggets and Nikola Jokic had a triple-double with 16 points, 22 rebounds and 13 assists.

The Nuggets, who overcame 3-1 series deficits in two-straight series, will play the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals. And the Clippers, who blew a 12-point lead in the first half, will once again go home with their tails between their legs.

Magic Johnson, who led the Lakers to five NBA championships in the 1980s, took to Twitter on Tuesday to emphasize that the city will always belong to one team.

"The @Lakers will always own Los Angeles!!" Johnson tweeted. "It will never change."