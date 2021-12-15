Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Lakers: Malik Monk, Dwight Howard Enter COVID-19 Protocols
    Publish date:

    Lakers: Malik Monk, Dwight Howard Enter COVID-19 Protocols

    Two more core LA role players won't suit up in Dallas.
    Author:

    Two more core LA role players won't suit up in Dallas.

    The Los Angeles Lakers began the day with zero COVID-19-related absences, with the novel coronavirus adversely ravaging the availability of players across several other NBA clubs, including the Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks.

    LA's luck in that department, however, appears to have run out. 

    First, the Lakers canceled their scheduled team practice today after starting wing Talen Horton-Tucker tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Horton-Tucker ultimately did not travel to Dallas ahead of LA's scheduled show-down against the Mavericks tomorrow night.

    News broke this evening that THT would not be the only coronavirus-related absence on the roster. Reserve shooting guard Malik Monk and center Dwight Howard are now also unavailable tomorrow evening as a result of entering the NBA's coronavirus protocols.

    Read More

    What's worse, though Howard also did not travel with the club to Dallas, apparently Monk did. Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports that Monk flew with the Lakers before ultimately testing positive for the coronavirus. The Lakers are determining a means of conveyance to send Monk back to Los Angeles.

    These losses mark a significant blow to the Lakers' already-depleted depth. Alongside this trio, veteran offseason signees Trevor Ariza and Kendrick Nunn remain unavailable with their respective injuries. The status of All-Star big man Anthony Davis continues to be up-in-the-air as he struggles with a sore left knee.

    Horton-Tucker and Howard were starters for LA's latest contest, a resounding 106-94 Staples Center win Sunday over the 5-23 Orlando Magic. Granted, Howard started in lieu of Anthony Davis on Sunday.

    In the absence of Howard and Monk, the Lakers will most likely give DeAndre Jordan more minutes against a large Mavericks front line, and increase the run of its perimeter corps of Avery Bradley, Carmelo Anthony, Austin Reaves, and Wayne Ellington. Heck, maybe head coach Frank Vogel will even dust off Kent Bazemore for some spot minutes.

    Here's hoping that the coronavirus-related absences stop with THT, Dwight and Monk.

    malik monk usa today 2021
    News

    Lakers: Malik Monk, Dwight Howard Enter COVID-19 Protocols

    17 minutes ago
    talen horton tucker usa today 12-12-21
    News

    Lakers: Multiple Teams Interested In Trading For Talen Horton-Tucker

    2 hours ago
    lebron james zach lavine usa today
    News

    Lakers-Bulls Game Delayed

    6 hours ago
    Russell Westbrook
    News

    Lakers Have Talked About Russell Westbrook Trade

    8 hours ago
    talen horton tucker usa today 12-12-21
    News

    Lakers: LA Cancels Practice Due To Talen Horton Tucker Testing Positive For Covid-19

    10 hours ago
    lakers jerami grant talen horton tucker usa today 11-28-21
    News

    Lakers Eyeing Possible Trade For Jerami Grant

    10 hours ago
    lebron james crowd 12-12 usa today
    News

    Lakers: LeBron James Passes Kobe Bryant For a Record He Probably Does Not Want to Own

    13 hours ago
    lakersdefense
    News

    Lakers Frank Vogel says L.A. is 'Making Progress' as a Team

    Dec 13, 2021