Miami Heat Beat Lakers In Game 5 Of NBA Finals, 111-108, Forcing A Game 6

Melissa Rohlin

The Miami Heat kept their championship hopes alive with a 111-108 win over the Lakers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Friday. 

The Lakers, who had an opportunity to win their first championship since 2010, now have a 3-2 series lead over the Heat. Game 6 will be Sunday at 4:30 p.m. PST. 

The Lakers, who trailed by as much as 11 points in the fourth quarter, retook the lead for the first time since the first quarter after Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made a three-pointer to give them a 97-96 advantage with 6:20 left.

It was a nail biter after that.

With 16.8 seconds left and the Lakers trailing 109-108, Danny Green missed an open go-ahead three-pointer. Markieff Morris rebounded the ball but committed a costly turnover, throwing the ball out of bounds while wildly missing Anthony Davis under the basket. 

The Lakers immediately fouled Tyler Herro, who made two free throws. 

LeBron James then missed a 40-foot turnaround three-pointer at the buzzer.   

James finished with 40 points on 15-for-21 shooting, including going 6-for-9 from beyond the three-point line, 13 rebounds and seven assists. 

Anthony Davis had 28 points on 9-for-15 shooting and 12 rebounds. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 16 points. 

Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 35 points on 11-for-19 shooting, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. Duncan Robinson added 26 points on 8-for-15 shooting, including making seven of his 13 attempts from beyond the arc.  

