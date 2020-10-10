Michael Jordan's Rival Isiah Thomas Calls LeBron James The Greatest Player Of All Time

Isiah Thomas, one of Michael Jordan's biggest rivals in the 1980s and early 1990s, called LeBron James the greatest player of all time in a recent tweet.

Tweeted Thomas: "The best and most “complete” player I have seen in my lifetime is @KingJames on and off the floor. He passed the eye test and the numbers confirm what my eyes have seen in every statistical category. #Goat let it be known!"

James is one win away from leading the Lakers to his fourth NBA championship and the franchise's first title since 2010. The Lakers have a 3-2 series lead over the Miami Heat with Game 6 set for Sunday at 4:30 p.m. PST.

James, a four-time MVP and three-time Finals MVP, led the league in assists this season with 10.2 a game. In the playoffs, he's averaging 27.6 points, 10.6 rebounds and 8.7 assists a game, including a 40-point, 13-rebound and seven-assist performance in the Lakers' 111-108 loss in Game 5 on Friday.

Thomas' assertion, however, has to be taken with a grain of salt considering his longstanding contentious relationship with Jordan, who is widely considered the greatest player ever.

Jordan is believed to be responsible for Thomas' exclusion from the 1992 Olympic "Dream Team," something Jordan denied in the ESPN documentary series "The Last Dance."

"You want to attribute it to me, go ahead and be my guest," Jordan said in the documentary series. "But it wasn’t me."

Jordan, however, went on to say that Thomas' presence would've changed things for the worse on that team.

"The Dream Team, based on the environment and the camaraderie that happened on that team, it was the best harmony,” Jordan said in the documentary series. “Would Isiah have made a different feeling on that team? Yes.”

Jordan was also open about his dislike for Thomas after the Detroit Pistons walked off the court without shaking hands with the Chicago Bulls when they beat them in the 1991 Eastern Conference Finals.

Jordan was a six-time NBA champion, five-time MVP and six-time Finals MVP.