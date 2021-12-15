Lakers: Multiple Teams Interested In Trading For Talen Horton-Tucker

The Los Angeles Lakers' most intriguing high-upside young player, Talen Horton-Tucker, is also one of the team's most tradable assets. It appears that the rest of the league has taken notice, despite an inconsistent start to THT's 2021-22 NBA season with LA.

Jordan Schultz of Boardroom reports that up to seven teams could be interested in trading for Horton-Tucker.

After missing the first 13 games of the year due to an offseason right thumb surgery, Horton-Tucker got off to a fast start when he did finally suit for Los Angeles. He averaged 23.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, two assists, and 1.3 steals in his first three games this season. His shooting fell off a cliff, and his output has now stabilized at a more realistic level. The 6'4" Iowa State product is averaging 11.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per night. He is shooting 40.6% from the field, 27.8% from three-point range, and 82.8% from the charity stripe.

It was reported today that Horton-Tucker has tested positive for COVID-19 and could miss some time in the short term, but he is otherwise healthy and will hopefully be back and available to play soon.

The Lakers could use a more reliable offensive contributor on the perimeter, and THT's very-tradable three-year, $30.8 million contract could be the club's best path to making an upgrade without moving on from its three maximum-salaried stars in forward LeBron James, big man Anthony Davis and point guard Russell Westbrook. Word broke recently that LA had discussed potentially trading for Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant, a solid defender and more reliable shooter. Horton-Tucker would presumably be the prize asset for the Pistons in such an exchange between the two rosters.

Because he was re-signed to his new contract extension this summer using Bird Rights, the 21-year-old LA swingman becomes trade-eligible on January 15th, a month after the rest of the league's free agent signees.