After seeing an iconic statue of himself in his signature fadeaway jumper form unveiled in front of American Airlines Arena, retired Dallas Mavericks big man Dirk Nowitzki spoke with reporters about the event, plus a variety of other NBA topics.

The 14-time All-Star, who won his lone NBA title in 2011 against current Los Angeles Lakers All-Star power forward LeBron James's Miami Heat team, was asked about the enduring excellence of James 12 seasons removed from that title, and four seasons removed from Nowitzki's own retirement.

Nowitzki noted that he thinks his old rival's performance in his advanced (NBA) years is “tremendous if he can still play like this. It's year 20. The athleticism is incredible. So I'm happy for him. You know I always say that Michael Jordan is the G.O.A.T, [but] if he really surpasses Kareem in the scoring record I’m sort of running out of arguments for Michael."

"I mean what this guy has done has been nothing short of incredible, the longevity," the seven footer continued. "I'll always say being called 'King' at 15 and how he turned out and what he's done for communities where he played and changed so many lives so he's a very very special athlete. I think for now we [can] appreciate watching him and the level he's playing at."

Nowitzki, along with LBJ's Heat teammate Dwyane Wade, was nominated to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2023 last week.