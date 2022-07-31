Skip to main content
NBA News: Boston Celtics Legend Bill Russell Passes Away at Age 88

NBA News: Boston Celtics Legend Bill Russell Passes Away at Age 88

Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell passed away on Sunday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The NBA world lost one of its biggest icons in league history on Sunday. Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell has passed away at age 88.

Russell was a seminal figure in NBA history. The center won an NBA-record 11 championships as a member of the mid-century Celtics dynasty in addition to five league MVPs, 11 All-NBA Team selections, and was a no-brainer selection for the NBA 75th Anniversary Team. 

Of course, Lakers fans are well aware of Russell's accomplishments. His Celtics beat the Lakers in seven NBA Finals from 1959 to 1969. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The 6'10" center was also a two-time NCAA champion and an Olympic gold medalist. But Russell's biggest impact might have been what he did off the court. He won two titles as the first African American head coach in Norther American professional sports history and championed numerous social justice causes.

His friend's and family highlighted that his activism is what "illuminated his life" in a Twitter post from Russell's account.

  "...But for all the winning, Bill's understanding of the struggle is what illuminated his life. From boycotting a 1961 exhibition game to unmask too-long-tolerated discrimination, to leading Mississippi's first integrated basketball camp in the combustible wake of Medgar Evans' assassination, to decades of activism ultimately recognized by his receipt of the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2010, Bill called out injustice with an unforgiving candor that he intended would disrupt the status quo, and with a power example that, though never his humble intention, will forever inspire teamwork, selflessness and thoughtful change."

Clearly, Russell's life was much more about basketball.

Rest in peace to one of the biggest icons in basketball, and American history. 

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics

lebron james 11-28-21
News

Lakers Rumors: League Experts Believe LeBron James Could Leave LA In 2024

By Ryan Menzie2 hours ago
lakers court logo usa today
News

Lakers: Insider Reveals Steep Price Teams Are Asking from LA in Trade Scenarios

By sricardoklein@gmail.com15 hours ago
USATSI_9727914_168396005_lowres
News

Former Teammates Oladipo and Westbrook Workout Together as Their "Revenge Tours Continue"

By Kristilyn Hetherington17 hours ago
Russell Westbrook
News

Lakers Rumors: Agent Suggests LA Waiting for Deadline to Trade Russell Westbrook

By Ryan Menzie19 hours ago
USATSI_17388135_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: DeMar DeRozan Reacts to Playing with LeBron James in Drew League

By Ryan Menzie21 hours ago
USATSI_16113154_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: LA Forward Trolls Steph Curry's First Pitch at Oakland A's Game

By Ryan MenzieJul 30, 2022 11:00 AM EDT
LeBron James
News

Lakers: LeBron James Breaking Scoring Record in LA is 'Depressing' Says Analyst

By Ryan MenzieJul 30, 2022 11:00 AM EDT
USATSI_17976106_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: LA Insider Explains Why Thomas Bryant Deserves Starting Center Spot

By Eric EulauJul 29, 2022 10:00 PM EDT