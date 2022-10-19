Skip to main content
Lakers News: NBA Fans Clamoring For Buddy Hield-To-L.A. Trade

Lakers News: NBA Fans Clamoring For Buddy Hield-To-L.A. Trade

That Warriors loss really was an eyesore.

Following your Los Angeles Lakers' 123-109 opening night loss to the Golden State Warriors, NBA fans all over the Twittersphere thought the club needed a massive perimeter shooting upgrade.

And everyone had one candidate in mind: Indiana Pacers shooting guard Buddy Hield. The 6'4" guard is a career 39.8% shooter on 7.6 attempts per game from beyond the three-point arc. He split the 2021-22 season between the Sacramento Kings and Indiana, averaging 15.6 points a game on .406/.366/.874 shooting splits. Though a sub-par defender (i.e. not someone who would help with L.A.'s second-biggest problem this year), Hield is an elite long range sniper, and would thrive playing off gravity-warping players like LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Though the Lakers almost traded for Hield last summer before foolishly going all-in on Russell Westbrook instead, the deal most often floated these days would ship out Westbrook's expiring $47.1 million contract and some future first-round Lakers draft capital in exchange for Hield and Pacers big man Myles Turner, a rare floor-spreading defensive stalwart at the position.

Last night at the Chase Center, Los Angeles made just 10 of its 40 three-point attempts on the night (and one of those triples came in garbage time), a brutal sum.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tiny Deaths vocalist Claire de Lune actually provided a running commentary throughout the evening that's well worth a look, but in terms of her Buddy Hield (and Myles Turner) pining, here's that pertinent tweet:

The Draymond Green Show podcast producer Jackson Safon taunted the Lakers for infamously not getting the deal done (a fact that it seems someone in the team's front office leaked to the press):

Ry Cole, social media and programming manager for The Athletic, addressed Rob Pelinka himself about a potential deal:

Jason Patt of Clutch Points, Forbes and Blog-A-Bull thinks last night's tepid shooting performance will more or less lock in a future Hield deal:

Rob Pelinka, pick up that phone!

russell westbrook james wiseman 10-18-22
News

Lakers News: Charles Barkley Had Some Choice Words For The Russell Westbrook-L.A. Situation

By Alex Kirschenbaum
USATSI_19247561_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Juan Toscano-Anderson Puts No Price Tag On Ring Night Moment With His Mom

By Ryan Menzie
pelinka
News

Lakers News: NBA Twitter Chastises Rob Pelinka After L.A.'s Miserable Shooting Night

By Alex Kirschenbaum
lebron james donte divincenzo james wiseman
News

Lakers News: LeBron James Totally Knows His Team Is Bereft Of Good Shooting

By Alex Kirschenbaum
stephen curry lebron james anthony davis 10-18-22
News

Lakers News: Reigning Champs Ride Explosive Third Quarter To Double-Digit W Over Lakers

By Alex Kirschenbaum
Anthony Davis
News

Lakers News: Anthony Davis Starting Position Revealed

By Alex Kirschenbaum
thomas bryant 10-6-22
News

Lakers News: Second Laker In Two Days Undergoes Thumb Surgery Before Season Starts

By Alex Kirschenbaum
jeanie buss lakers
News

Lakers: A New Buss Arrives For The "Legacy" Finale On Hulu

By Alex Kirschenbaum