The best player on your Los Angeles Lakers, 37-year-old future Hall of Famer LeBron James, debuted a new haircut on his Instagram today ahead of the upcoming 2022-23 season, and he got basketball fans feeling some kind of way about the new 'do.

James himself included an emoji of a bald, bespectacled man while poking gentle fun on the change to this new shorn dome, as recapped by ESPN:

Complex Sports voted in favor of the move, comparing James's hair choice change to that of two iconic Hall of Famers before him:

ESPN Los Angeles supported the Laker legend's new chrome dome look, noting that the rest of the NBA should now be on notice, dubbing the style "Bald Bron:"

Another hoop head speculated about how LBJ's new look would be incorporated into future incarnations of the world's premiere basketball game, NBA 2K.

The most frequent comp from Twitter stans is the resemblance between James and actor Delroy Lindo ("Clockers," "Gone In Sixty Seconds"):

Twitter user @VigorousMental also noticed the similarity between the two:

For my money, the 6'9" 18-time All-Star forward looks a lot like former Warriors/Bulls/Cavaliers center Nate Thurmond. A seven-time All-Star and five-time All-Defensive Team honoree, the 6'11" big man out of James's hometown of Akron, Ohio, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1985 and the "NBA 75" anniversary team last season.

Nate Thurmond, courtesy USA Today Sports

Speaking as a hair-challenged gentleman myself who took the plunge many moons ago, I applaud the decision. Welcome to the bald side, King James.