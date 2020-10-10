SI.com
NBA'S Last Two Minutes Report Determines  Late Fouls On Lakers In Game 5 Were Correct

Melissa Rohlin

The NBA's last two-minute report determined that two fouls on Anthony Davis and Markieff Morris in the final minute that sent Jimmy Butler to the free-throw line were correct in the Miami Heat's 111-108 win over the Lakers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

With 46.7 seconds left, the report determined that Morris "makes contact across Butler's left arm after his gather." And with 16.8 seconds left, it determined "Davis jumps from point A to point B and initiates body contact with Butler during his driving shot attempt."

After the game, Lakers coach Frank Vogel said he disagreed with those calls.

"I felt two bad calls at the end put Butler to the line, you know, and that's unfortunate in a game of this magnitude," Vogel said. "Anthony Davis has a perfect verticality, should be a play-on. And the time before that, Markieff Morris has his hands on the ball -- that should be a play-on. They were given four free throws and made it an uphill battle for us. Very disappointed in that aspect of the game." 

The report also determined that the officials missed two calls that should have gone the Lakers' way. 

With 1:01 left, there was no call after "Butler extends his right arm forward and makes contact to the side of [LeBron] James' head that affects his driving shot attempt."

And with 28 seconds remaining, the officials missed a three-second defensive violation against Andre Iguodala. 

The Lakers have a 3-2 lead over the Heat with Game 6 set for Sunday at 4:30 p.m. PST on ABC. 

