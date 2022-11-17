Lakers News: New Health Developments For LeBron James, Thomas Bryant, Dennis Schröder

Your 3-10 Los Angeles Lakers may be getting some reinforcements quite soon, hopefully in time for a battle of three-win teams, when they square off against the 3-12 Detroit Pistons Friday.

L.A. All-Star forward LeBron James and role players Thomas Bryant and Dennis Schröder all engaged to varying degrees in a team practice yesterday.

Head coach Darvin Ham laid out which players partook in which parts of the practice.

"[James] went through all the non-contact stuff," Ham said. "He looked pretty good too, so we'll just keep playing it by ear, day-to-day and see where he's at [ahead of the game Friday]."

"Juan [Toscano-Anderson] was out. Obviously Max [Christie] is out [in the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols]. We limited Pat Bev, he didn't do any contact. And we limited Russ a little, he had contact, but we had him in and out a bit." Patrick Beverley is still recovering from an illness an is also basketball-old at age 34. Westbrook, who just turned 34 on November 12th, has all the reason in the world to take it easy in practice. It's unclear what the issue is for JTA, who has seen himself slid to the fringes of the team's rotation lately.

Ham confirmed that both Schröder and Bryant were "probable" to play on Friday. It seems that Ham liked what he saw out of both players, especially Schröder. "[Schröder] competes at a high, high level," Ham raved.

"We had a lot of pick-and-rolls today when he made the right play, I mean obviously he had some turnovers trying to make the right reads," Anthony Davis said of Schröder. "Thomas [was] energetic, physical," Davis continued. "They both played really well today."

In addition to the coverage captured by that Spectrum SportsNet footage, the Lakers shared these stills of Bryant and Schröder at the team's El Segundo practice facility, the UCLA Health Center: