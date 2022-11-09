Adidas, the first sportswear company Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was signed to prior to Nike, has brought back their "Crazy 1" sneaker (originally called "Kobe 1") to commemorate the Black Mamba this season.

It was recently revealed, per Joey Park of Nice Kicks, that Adidas would be adding a new Lakers-themed colorway in their latest take on the classic shoe.

Park indicates that the sneaker will hit retailers this Friday, November 11th.

The classic low-top kicks will look like the Lakers' white jerseys, predominantly white with purple-and-gold accents. The Adidas logo is visible on the shoe's heel and tongue.

Park writes that the Crazy 1's design was inspired by the sleek look of the Audi TT sports car, most notable in the shoe's rounded edges. Park notes that the actual first release of the Crazy 1 sneaker utilized adiprene+ for cushioning.

As we previously discussed, Adidas has already issued the shoe in a colorway clearly designed to tie in to Bryant's "Black Mamba" nickname, employing a reptilian "snakeskin" look.

Bryant, a 6'6" shooting guard, was an 18-time All-Star while spending all 20 of his NBA seasons in the purple and gold. He helped take the team to seven NBA Finals, winning five, including Finals MVP honors in 2009 and 2010. He signed with Adidas during his 1996-96 rookie season, but departed for Nike in 2003.