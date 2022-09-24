Your new-look Los Angeles Lakers roster is set to get outfitted in some new duds, just in time for the start of the 2022-23 NBA season.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Patrick Beverley and co. are going to add a new alternate jersey to their wardrobe rotation this year. Per an NBA news release, the Lakers's "Statement Edition" jerseys, featuring a purple base and gold-and-black trimmings, will boast a "17" on the neck (a nod to the team's 17 championships), plus the phrase "Leave A Legacy" at the bottom.

Take a look at the Statement Edition threads, as worn by Patrick Beverley:

The fresh jerseys have at least one supporter among the media. Dave McMenamin of ESPN praises the threads as "pretty sharp." This reporter concurs.

L.A. is also going retro this year, in celebration of the team's 75th NBA season. As the club revealed last month, another alternate outfit will feature the team's original George Mikan-era home jerseys from its days as the Minneapolis Lakers, basically in UCLA colors (white and blue, with gold trimming).

At present, it appears the team will also still be wearing its traditional home jerseys, featuring a white base, purple text, and gold trimming, and their normal away jerseys featuring a gold base, purple lettering and white trimming.

Under new head coach Darvin Ham, Los Angeles added a variety of new pieces around stars James and Davis, with the hope of improving upon the club's miserable 33-49 finish in 2021-22. Beyond Beverley, the team has also brought in Dennis Schröder at the point, as well as shooting guard Lonnie Walker IV, forwards Juan Toscano-Anderson and Troy Brown Jr., and centers Damian Jones and Thomas Bryant. Rookie Max Christie was selected with the No. 35 pick out of Michigan in the 2022 draft, while undrafted first-year prospects Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swidler occupy the team's two-way player slots.

For now, Russell Westbrook remains a Laker, though his status with the club feels tenuous. Guards Kendrick Nunn and Austin Reaves, as well as power forward Wenyen Gabriel, are the other holdovers from the 2021-22 season.