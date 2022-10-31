Lakers News: Odds And Lines Ahead Of Nuggets-Lakers II

Your Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to avoid a brutal 0-6 start to the 2022-23 season. Unfortunately, they'll be suiting up against the Denver Nuggets for the second time this week, who effectively outplayed them 110-99 on Wednesday in Denver.

At least Los Angeles will be getting some reinforcements. It turns out that power forward/center Anthony Davis intends to give it a go, per Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet.

So how can a beleaguered L.A. fan still enjoy the contest? By betting excessively on it, of course (where it's legal to do so).

All bets are per the Action Network, which compiles and collates bets from around the gambling globe.

Game Spread (Nuggets By -3)

Denver is a better, deeper team, and will be reasonably healthy heading into the night. The Lakers are scrappy and pretty desperate for a win. They're missing a handful of role players in Thomas Bryant, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Dennis Schröder, but the team's highest-usage assets will all be available. This writer is feeling frisky. Take the Lakers to cover!

Nikola Jokic's Scoring Over/Under (25.5 Points)

Because Davis is playing, L.A. actually has a pretty stingy interior defense, and Jokic prefers passing to scoring, let's take the under! The seven-footer did rack up 31 points against Los Angeles on Wednesday, but Davis was somewhat bothered by his back for much of the game's second half. Here's hoping that AD's return means he's a bit more ready for the defensive assignment.

Lonnie Walker IV's Over/Under In Made Three-Pointers (1.5 Triples)

The output of the Lakers' starting swingman has been one of the few bright spots in a somewhat disappointing season start. Walker, a career 33.6% three-point shooter, is connecting on just 14.8% of his 5.4 triples a night. That said, he's averaging 13.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks a night across 40.6 minutes. Let's stay optimistic and pick the over.