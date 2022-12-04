Lakers News: Odds And Props For Wiz-Lakers

Your 9-12 Los Angeles Lakers hope to keep the good times rolling today, as their road trip continues at 3 p.m. PT against Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis, old pal Kyle Kuzma, and the rest of the 11-12 Washington Wizards.

Let's take a look at some gambling odds (per The Action Network), shall we?

The Game Spread

Despite L.A.'s shocking recent 133-129 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in Milwaukee, most Vegas oddsmakers appear to have installed Washington as slight (-2.5 point) favorites. If LeBron James indeed can't play today, it makes sense to take the over. Otherwise, this writer thinks Los Angeles actually has a decent shot to move its 2022-23 season record to a respectable 10-12 with a win in Washington!

Anthony Davis's Combined Points + Rebounds

This has been a favorite item for yours truly to project of late, as the Lakers' newly-minted best player has been on an unreal tear since James first sat out for an extended period of time (five games) with a left adductor strain. The listed number for Davis to best is 39.5 combined points and boards. Can he do it? He certainly could on Friday against an intimidating Milwaukee frontline, nabbing 44 points and 10 rebounds. Across his past nine games, the 6'10" All-Star center is averaging 31.9 points per game on an unreal 61.4% shooting from the field, along with 15.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.9 blocks and 1.4 steals. Take the over and let's hope karma is on our side!

Kyle Kuzma's Odds Of Nabbing A Double-Double

Old pal Kyle Kuzma is now wildly outperforming one of the most reasonable contracts in the league. L.A. traded him and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (plus what turned out to be a vastly-overpaid Montrezl Harrell) for the insanely bloated deal of sixth man Russell Westbrook, and many fans are still not over it. So we can root for Kuzma to at least get his from afar. Odds on Kuz getting a double-double today currently stand at +230. The 6'9" power forward has only had five double-doubles on the year across 22 games (all starts), but perhaps he's due.