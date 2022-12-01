Tonight at "The Crypt," your Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to avenge an October 23rd near-miss against the Portland Trail Blazers. Can they do it? Considering how formidable their December schedule is looking, any games that amount to being more or less a "push" need to be won by L.A. This falls into that category, considering one major Portland absence.

Let's take a look at some fun odds and props before the action kicks off tonight at 7:30 p.m. PT (all these numbers were compiled through The Action Network).

The Game's Spread

The 7-12 Lakers are -6 home favorites as they play host to the 11-10 Trail Blazers, which makes sense given that Portland will be missing its best player and probably its lone All-Star, point guard Damian Lillard. The last time these two teams met up this season, the Lakers lost a 106-104 squeaker to the Trail Blazers, and that was with L.A. still sussing out its most effective lineups and Lillard very much available (he scored 41 points on 15-of-25 shooting, in fact). Tonight, should Anthony Davis and LeBron James be available, Los Angeles has a decent shot at snagging a victory. Let's take that over.

LeBron James Triple-Double Odds

LBJ is the only player listed as having a shot at a triple-double tonight (somewhere, Russell Westbrook is stewing). The odds of this hitting are at +2200. I'd bet against this happening, given that it has yet happen for LBJ this season, and he will be covered by the very competent Jerami Grant most of the night.

Russell Westbrook's Over/Under On Steals

The listed over/under for Brodie steals tonight is 1.5. He is averaging 1.1 steals a game for the season in 28.2 minutes a night. This is a bit contingent on minutes. Should Westbrook get extra run, he seems quite capable of nabbing a bunch of steals. To be safe, gamble on the under.