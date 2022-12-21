Lakers News: Owner Jeanie Buss Gets Engaged to Comedian Jay Mohr

Los Angeles Lakers team governor Jeanie Buss and her longtime boyfriend, actor Jay Mohr, are engaged, per a TMZ Sports report. Buss had been spotted wearing an engagement ring in recent weeks.

The duo have reportedly been an item since 2017. They have been mum about the engagement news on social platforms thus far.

Mohr is an actor, comic and sports broadcaster. He created the hit NBC reality show "Last Comic Standing." He may be most famous for his role as Tom Cruise's rival sports agent in "Jerry Maguire." He hosted a sports talk show, "Mohr Sports," on ESPN, served as a contributor and frequent guest host on "The Jim Rome Show," and later hosted a program called "Jay Mohr Sports" on Fox Sports Radio from 2013-2017. He currently hosts a more general interview podcast, Mohr Stories, through his own podcast network, Fake Mustache Studios.

The 61-year-old Buss, who was married to Olympic volleyball gold medalist Steve Timmons from 1990-1993, was previously in a long-term relationship with then-Los Angeles Lakers head coach Phil Jackson. They dated from 1999-2016, and were engaged for the last four years of that relationship.

Mohr, 52, has two prior marriages under his belt. He first tied the knot with former model Nicole Chamberlain, and that duo was married from 1998-2004. Mohr then married actress Nikki Cox ("Las Vegas," "The Norm Show"). That second union lasted from 2006-2016 and produced a son in 2011.