Lakers News: Packers Fan Anthony Davis Impresses Aaron Rodgers In Bucks Win

During Friday night's impressive 133-129 Los Angeles Lakers win on the road against the formidable 16-6 Milwaukee Bucks, L.A. superstar center Anthony Davis had yet another incredible game in a recent run of stat-stuffing excellence. He scored 44 points on 18-of-27 shooting from the floor and 6-of-7 shooting from the charity stripe. AD also chipped in 10 rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

Per Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Davis was particularly excited to be performing so well because one of his favorite NFL players was sitting courtside to take in the action: Green Bay Packers quarterback and four-time NFL MVP and one time Super Bowl champ Aaron Rodgers. Davis, famously, is a lifelong Packers fan. Though he's a native Chicagoan, this is somewhat understandable given that the Bears, AD's local team and the Packers' arch nemeses, have only been fleetingly good during Davis's lifetime.

“You guys know how I feel about the Pack and him,” Davis remarked after the game. “So, I saw [Rodgers] before the game. He was like, ‘AD, man, I’m going to need 30 tonight.’ And then I just saw him [after the game], he said, ‘I only said 30. Not 40.’ So, it’s always good for him to come out and watch the Lakers play, watch me play. He’s a fan just [the same way] I’m a fan of his.”

L.A. is currently in the midst of a matinee bout against the Washington Wizards as it hopes to keep the positive vibes going for the second game of its current six-game road trip. The 9-12 team has looked impressive of late, having won seven of its last nine contests mostly behind the play of Davis, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Lonnie Walker IV and Austin Reaves. But, you know, especially Davis.

Both Rodgers's Packers and the Bears have seen better days. Earlier today, the two teams squared off, and Green Bay won, 28-19, to move to a still-bad 5-8 record on the year. The 3-10 Bears are more or less openly tanking at this point, having traded several current contributors for future assets.