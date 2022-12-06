Lakers News: This Element Of L.A.'s Offense Has Helped Lead It To An Undefeated Start On Road Trip

Your Los Angeles Lakers are off to a robust 2-0 start on their current six-game road trip, and are hoping to make that a 3-0 start following their bout against Lakers star LeBron James's prior team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, tonight at 4:30 p.m. PT on TNT and Spectrum SportsNet.

Beyond the outrageously good play of All-NBA Lakers center Anthony Davis, who is averaging 49.5 points a game on 70.1% shooting and 13.5 rebounds, the team has also been relying on its passing game to help it secure impressive victories against the Milwaukee Bucks and Washington Wizards.

During Spectrum SportsNet's postgame broadcast after Sunday afternoon's 130-119 win over the Wizards, former five-time Lakers championship-winning point guard Derek Fisher, now a commentator for Spectrum SportsNet, unpacked how some expert passing courtesy of some all-time passers has helped L.A. on the road.

Russell Westbrook alone is averaging 13 dimes a game for L.A.

"As a team, the idea and the concept of sharing the basketball and making each other better, that basketball has energy in it when you are willing to share it. The Lakers are doing that really well right now," Fisher noted.

He then proceeded to point out a play in which Westbrook successfully fed a cutting LeBron through a defensive seam, another play where Westbrook dished out to an expectant Troy Brown Jr. in the corner after driving inside via an Anthony Davis pick-and-roll. Fisher also singled out LeBron James (who recently passed Laker legend Magic Johnson on the all-time NBA made assists top 10).

"Again, the Lakers [are] just enjoying playing basketball on the offense ends, that energizes both ends of the floor at that point, and they're starting to put it all together," Fisher concluded.

Fisher, a defensive-oriented point guard was a key part of L.A.'s five title-winning teams in 2000-2003 and 2009-2010. He enjoyed an 18-year NBA career, and spent 13 of those seasons with Los Angeles.