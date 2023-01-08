The new year seems to have revived the Los Angeles Lakers, as the team now sits on a five-game win streak.

Los Angeles has kept all momentum going including Saturday night’s victory against the Kings, 136-134. Despite the initial worries that followed the injury of Anthony Davis, the Purple and Gold have adjusted nicely. Many players have delivered to fill his absence.

Following the victory, Lakers point guard Patrick Beverley discussed the level of confidence the team has been displaying:

“We just have to get in rhythm. Obviously, you can't control injuries, but guys have been stepping up and whoever's number is called ,they’ve been ready to play. Our confidence never wavered. It's never been up and down, we’ve always been a confident team.”

Beverley finished the night with 6 points, going 2-of-3 from behind the arc.

Of the other guys stepping up, Thomas Bryant is one player in particular that has been instrumental to the Lakers’ recent success. Against Sacramento, he put up 29 points on 12-of-14 shooting. Dennis Schroder also contributed to the win with a quality 21 points.

Beverley continued to touch on the main aspects that resulted in the team’s victory:

“We just try and get in our sets every possession. We like to lean on defense—it’s a great offensive team in the other locker room, so a team like that you just got to out score them.”

In Saturday’s matchup at Golden 1 Center, there were 18 lead changes and 20 ties. That alone speaks to the Lakers’ resilience; each game has not gone without hard-fought, collective efforts.

Los Angeles did not back down and will not plan to anytime soon as they strive to keep riding this winning wave.