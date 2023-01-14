During a very entertaining recent episode of Kevin Hart's ongoing Old Spice-sponsored interview series "Cold As Balls," Los Angeles Lakers starting shooting guard Patrick Beverley spoke with the comedian about his rise through the NBA ranks, while he and Hart sat in immersive ice baths (that's sort of the hook of the show, for the uninitiated).

Beverley had some hot takes when it came to defending who the league's best defensive point guards actually are. When Hart floated Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry as a contender, Beverley took umbrage.

"He defends okay, you're just saying that because you're from Philly," Pat Bev noted.

"Kyle's a good defender, he's a strong guard --" Hart began.

"Let's be honest," Beverley said. "Me, Jrue Holiday... Marcus Smart."

"There's only five-to-six good defending point guards in the NBA," Hart said, to broaden the conversation.

"Three," Beverley retorted.

"So you say you, Marcus Smart, Jrue Holiday? ... You leave it there?" A surprised Hart responded.

"Yes," said Beverley.

Later, talk turned to his developing relationship with teammate Russell Westbrook, a player even the Lakers expected wasn't going to be a teammate of Beverley's for too long this season.