Skip to main content
Lakers News: Patrick Beverley's Response To Lakers Trade Is Priceless

Lakers News: Patrick Beverley's Response To Lakers Trade Is Priceless

The point guard also made an interesting prediction about his fit with L.A. in May...

10-year veteran point guard Patrick Beverley, currently with the Jazz, is reportedly being routed to the Los Angeles Lakers thanks to a trade headlined by swingman Talen Horton-Tucker. Forward Stanley Johnson looks to have been thrown into the deal for salary-matching purposes.

Upon seeing news of the swap this morning, Beverley himself registered his enthusiasm with an excited tweet:

Note his use of triple-exclamation points here. The man is pumped.

As well he should be. The 6'1" vet, who logged five productive years with the Lakers' Crypto.com roommates, the Clippers, will return to sunny Southern California following a season in Minnesota. He joins one of the league's most storied teams, a 17-time champion, boasting two first-ballot Hall of Famers still playing at an All-Star level in forward LeBron James and big man Anthony Davis.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Funnily enough, Beverley commented on how much he believed his addition on the Lakers could benefit this current L.A. roster while a guest on SportsCenter during the 2022 postseason:

Beverley was referring to the veteran-laden Lakers roster of the 2021-22 season, which frankly seems relatively bonkers. Even with Beverley, it's hard to see that club's defense rising to a championship level. On the offensive end, LeBron James was the only player converting his triples at a rate above league average.

This writer is skeptical that Beverley, alongside this new, younger roster that at present still boasts limited shooting, would be able to lift the Lakers to the Western Conference Finals. That said, this writer is equally skeptical that the Lakers front office won't do more to address its long-range needs via trade in the months ahead.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_17627462_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: LA Has Zero Interest In Trading For Their Former Lottery Pick

By Eric Eulau
patrick beverley vs austin reaves 1-22
News

Lakers News: L.A. Trading Youth For Patrick Beverley

By Alex Kirschenbaum
vanessa-bryant
News

Lakers News: L.A. County Ordered To Pay Vanessa Bryant

By Alex Kirschenbaum
USATSI_18475587_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Lakers News: Brian Windhorst Predicts When LA Will Make 'significant' Trade

By Eric Eulau
USATSI_18731707_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: LeBron James Has Earned the Tom Brady Treatment Says Analyst

By Ryan Menzie
lakers court logo usa today
News

Lakers News: Crypto.Com Arena Set to Undergo Largest Renovation in Venue History

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18661122_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Spotted Working Out with 2022 Lottery Pick

By Staff Writer
Kobe Bryant
News

Lakers: Let's Remember Why We Celebrate Kobe Bryant Day

By Ryan Menzie