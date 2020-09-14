SI.com
Pau Gasol Names Newborn Daughter After Gianna Bryant

Melissa Rohlin

Pau Gasol and his wife Catherine McDonnell named their newborn daughter after Kobe Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

They made the announcement Sunday over Twitter and Instagram that their daughter's name is Elisabet Gianna Gasol.

"Our little one has finally arrived!!" Gasol tweeted Sunday. "The delivery went really well and we couldn’t be happier!! Elisabet Gianna Gasol 😍, a very meaningful name for our super beautiful daughter!! ❤️👨‍👩‍👧 #girldad"

Gasol and Kobe were teammates on the Lakers from 2008-2014, winning two-straight championships together in 2009 and 2010. 

They became close friends who shared a deep amount of respect for one another. 

After Kobe and Gianna died in a helicopter crash Jan. 26 along with seven other people, Gasol was devastated and didn't speak to anyone for days. 

Kobe's wife, Vanessa, deeply appreciated the gesture from the Gasols to honor her daughter. 

"My goddaughter is here!!!!" Vanessa wrote Sunday on Instagram. "Kob would’ve loved to have been her godfather. Congratulations @paugasol @catmcdonnell7 Love you 3 so much! So touched by your request to honor my Gigi ❤️Can’t wait to hold Elisabet Gianna Gasol ❤️ 9/10/20."

 

