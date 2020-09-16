SI.com
Portion Of Court From Kobe Bryant's Final Game Expected To Auction For More Than $500,000

Melissa Rohlin

After Kobe Bryant played his final game against the Utah Jazz in 2016, he signed his name inside the No. 8 decal on the hardwood floor. 

That piece of court is now up for auction and expected to sell for more than $500,000, according to Heritage Auctions. 

As of Wednesday morning, the top bid was $210,000.

Bryant scored 60 points in his final game, capping off a 20-season career with one final brilliant performance. 

After that game, Bryant delivered a speech in front of nearly 19,000 fans at Staples Center.

"The thing that had me cracking up all night long was the fact that I go through 20 years of everybody screaming, 'Pass the ball,' and then on the last night they're like, 'Don't pass it,'" Bryant said, laughing. "This has been, this has been absolutely beautiful. I can't believe it's come to an end. You guys will always be in my heart. I sincerely, sincerely appreciate it. No words can describe how I feel about you guys. Thank you, thank you from the bottom of my heart. God, I love you guys."

Bryant was a five-time NBA champion, 18-time All-Star, two-time Finals MVP and one-time regular season MVP in 2008. 

He died Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people as they were headed to the Mamba Sports Academy, where Bryant was going to coach Gianna in a youth basketball game. 

According to Heritage Auctions, ten percent of the proceeds of the auction will be donated to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, a nonprofit organization that aims to help underserved athletes. 

