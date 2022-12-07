Lakers News: Props And Odds For Final Lakers-Cavaliers Matchup Of Regular Season

Tonight, your 10-12 Los Angeles Lakers are looking to avenge themselves against the 15-9, who beat L.A. by double digits, 114-100, during their lone prior encounter this season last month.

After getting some work in for the Cavaliers' shootaround earlier today, starting All-Star center Jarrett Allen will return to the floor for Cleveland after missing the last five games with a lower-back contusion, per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

Let's take a gander on some gambling opportunities with the game set to tip off any second now on TNT and Spectrum SportsNet (numbers via The Action Network).

The Game Spread

With Allen back, Cleveland is currently listed as a 5.5-point favorite tonight at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Zooming in a bit, the Lakers (8-2) possess a better record across their past ten games than the Cavaliers (7-3). Let's get frisky and take that under. I'm not saying the Lakers will win, but I feel they can at least keep tonight's game closer than they did last month.

Blocks

The over/under for both Anthony Davis and second-year starting Cleveland power forward Evan Mobley is 1.5 swats tonight. For the season, Davis is averaging 2.4 blocks a night, good for second-most in the NBA. Mobley's 1.5 slots him in at ninth-most around the league. I feel pretty comfortable picking the Davis over. Across his past ten games, Mobley is averaging 1.6 blocks, having stuffed two or more shots five times. It's too risky, stay away.

Russell Westbrook's Assists

The over/under for Brodie's dimes tonight is set at 6.5. For the season, he is averaging 7.7 dishes per contest. He will be playing against a pretty intense Cavaliers backcourt as he tries to get to that number tonight. In his last ten games during this epic Lakers season turnaround, that number is up to 8.8. Take the over, live a little!