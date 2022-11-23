Lakers News: Props And Odds For Tonight's L.A.-Phoenix Matchup

Your Los Angeles Lakers will look to string together a fourth consecutive win today when they hit the road to square off against a much better Phoenix Suns team. Hall of Famers LeBron James and Chris Paul will be sidelined for their respective clubs, but the Suns are still expected to win by a ton.

The Action Network has compiled odds and prop bets for tonight's contest from around the web.

The Spread

Predictably, the 10-6 Suns are heavily favored at home against the 5-10 Lakers, even with Phoenix's absences (most imperatively, starters Chris Paul and Cameron Johnson will not play). To be fair, the Lakers are missing one of their two best players in star forward LeBron James, who is missing his fifth straight game with a left adductor strain. As of this writing, the Suns are -9.5 favorites tow in. I'm feeling frisky, let's take the under. I do think the Suns will win, but perhaps Anthony Davis can muck up the works a bit.

Anthony Davis's Combined Points + Rebounds

We lean on this over/under a lot, but that's basically because, as AD goes, so do the Lakers. The projected cumulative sum of points and rebounds for Davis is listed at 37.5 total. Davis has scored 30 or more points and pulled down 16 or more rebounds across the Lakers' last three games, all wins. This Suns team has legitimate size to bug him down low, in starting center Deandre Ayton, but Davis is just on a hot streak right now. For the year, he's also averaging right around that 37.5 number: 25.6 points and 12 rebounds, which would add up to 37.6. Let's take him to hit that over.

Cameron Payne's Assist Total

Payne, who has started in the place of Paul for the last six games, is averaging 6.3 assists a night for the Suns. The general over/under is 6.5, a fairly tough stat to bet on. That said, for whatever reason, it appears that Caesars New Jersey is still listing a 1.5 over/under, which Payne is averaging significantly more than for the season as a whole (4.5 dimes). Jump on that Caesars under if it's still available!



The game kicks off at 7 p.m. PT tonight, and will be broadcast nationally on TNT as part of its Thursday night lineup, so we'll get to see what Chuck, Shaq, Kenny and Ernie think of the Lakers and Davis on "Inside The NBA."