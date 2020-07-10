AllLakers
Top Stories
News

Rajon Rondo Describes NBA Bubble Hotel Room As A 'Motel 6'

Jill Painter Lopez

Rajon Rondo didn’t hide his displeasure with the accommodations in the NBA bubble near Orlando. 

He posted a photo of a room at the Gran Destino Tower at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort to his Instagram story. 

“Motel 6 hun @NBA,” he wrote. 

The Lakers flew to Florida on Thursday for the resumed NBA season at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. They will have their first official practice Saturday and their first game July 30 against the Clippers. 

Some players from the 22 teams who were invited into the bubble have called out their less-than-luxurious accommodations and setups.

J.R. Smith did an Instagram Live from his hotel room on Thursday, showing the snacks that players were given, including Skittles, Chex Mix, Doritos, Twix and Snickers.

"You want a Ferrari to run like a Ferrari cuz you paid for a [expletive] Ferrari, but you keep gassing it up with [expletive] Chrysler," Smith said. 

Smith also laughed at how he didn’t have a blanket on his bed, before joking that he better shutoff his video. 

“They mad at me, bro," he said. "I’m gone. Just got the text. Exposing too much (expletive). Gotta go. My bad.” 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LeBron James Tweets He 'Hated To Leave' His Family To Head To Orlando Bubble

The Lakers flew to Orlando on Thursday for the restart of the NBA season.

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers' Kyle Kuzma Wishes NBA Players Could've Chosen More Personalized Jersey Messages

Kuzma has been using his platform to fight for social justice.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James, Quinn Cook Saddened By Weekend Of Gun Violence That Claimed Lives Of Six Children

Cook highlighted the case of Davon McNeal, an 11-year-old rising football star from Washington D.C. and said he would keep his name and legacy alive after he was caught in the crossfire of gun violence.

Jill Painter Lopez

Lakers To Have First Official Team Practice Saturday

The Lakers fly to Orlando on Thursday and will have their first official team practice Saturday since the season was suspended March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Melissa Rohlin

Adam Silver Acknowledges NBA Could Be Shut Down Again If There's A Leak In Orlando Bubble

NBA commissioner Adam Silver told Fortune Brainstorm Health that he expects some players to test positive for COVID-19 when they arrive in Florida, but added a leak inside of the bubble could shutdown the season.

Jill Painter Lopez

Kyle Kuzma Says He Looks At Kawhi Leonard As Inspiration

Kuzma wants to make a name for himself and looks at Leonard's career trajectory for inspiration.

Melissa Rohlin

Vanessa Bryant Says Kobe Bought Her The Dress From 'Sex In The City' Finale

Vanessa said Kobe was a big romantic who always gave her thoughtful gifts.

Melissa Rohlin

Danny Green Says Lakers' Season Has Felt Like A Roller Coaster In A Cave

The Lakers have had many ups and downs this seasons. Danny Green says it's been one big roller coaster ride.

Melissa Rohlin

Quinn Cook Calls Rajon Rondo Toughest Point Guard He’s Faced In Playoffs

On the Dawg Talk Podcast, Cook praised Rondo for being very tough to defend.

Jill Painter Lopez

Dwight Howard Says He Will Play In The NBA Restart Near Orlando

Howard told CNN that he will play for the Lakers when the season resumes near Orlando on July 30.

Melissa Rohlin

by

Shackman28