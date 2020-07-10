Rajon Rondo Describes NBA Bubble Hotel Room As A 'Motel 6'

Rajon Rondo didn’t hide his displeasure with the accommodations in the NBA bubble near Orlando.

He posted a photo of a room at the Gran Destino Tower at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort to his Instagram story.

“Motel 6 hun @NBA,” he wrote.

The Lakers flew to Florida on Thursday for the resumed NBA season at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. They will have their first official practice Saturday and their first game July 30 against the Clippers.

Some players from the 22 teams who were invited into the bubble have called out their less-than-luxurious accommodations and setups.

J.R. Smith did an Instagram Live from his hotel room on Thursday, showing the snacks that players were given, including Skittles, Chex Mix, Doritos, Twix and Snickers.

"You want a Ferrari to run like a Ferrari cuz you paid for a [expletive] Ferrari, but you keep gassing it up with [expletive] Chrysler," Smith said.

Smith also laughed at how he didn’t have a blanket on his bed, before joking that he better shutoff his video.

“They mad at me, bro," he said. "I’m gone. Just got the text. Exposing too much (expletive). Gotta go. My bad.”