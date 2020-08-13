Rajon Rondo Will Reenter NBA Bubble On Thursday Evening

Rajon Rondo, who suffered a fractured right thumb July 12, will reenter the NBA bubble on Thursday evening, according to Lakers coach Frank Vogel.

Rondo will quarantine for four days before rejoining the team.

The 14-season veteran guard sustained the injury in the Lakers' second practice after they arrived at Walt Disney World in Florida for the resumed NBA season July 9.

Rondo left the bubble to have surgery on his thumb July 15 and is expected to return to full basketball activities six-to-eight weeks after suffering the injury, which should be sometime between the first and second round of the playoffs, which begin Monday. The second round starts Aug. 31.

He has been working out with Lakers senior basketball advisor Kurt Rambis in Orlando outside of the NBA bubble.

Rondo, a four-time All-Star and one-time NBA champion in 2008, was averaging 7.1 points, three rebounds and five assists in 20.5 minutes a game this season for the Lakers before the season was suspended March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vogel said he will make sure Rondo stays busy until he's able to play again.

His plan for him?

"Just to be an honorary assistant coach like he's been for the last four weeks in all of our meetings," Vogel said.