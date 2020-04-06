AllLakers
Re-watching The Lakers Win Over Celtics In 2010 NBA Finals Is Good Medicine For Fans

Jill Painter Lopez

It was just what the doctor ordered for Lakers fans, a rebroadcast of the Lakers beating the Celtics in Game 7 of the 2010 NBA Finals. 

With no NBA games for the foreseeable future because of the COVID-19 pandemic, ESPN re-aired that game Sunday and fans took to Twitter and social media to share their emotions. 

Everyone had the opportunity once again to see Kobe Bryant celebrate the championship, clutching a basketball with confetti falling all around him as he flashed a megawatt smile. It was the last of five NBA titles that Bryant would win with the Lakers. 

It was emotional to see a euphoric Bryant, who tragically died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people, celebrating with his two oldest daughters, Natalia and Gianna.

We also got to see Metta World Peace, formerly Ron Artest, celebrate his one and only championship. He famously thanked his psychologist in an on-court interview not long after the game ended. 

That paved the way for him to become an advocate of mental health awareness and for other NBA players, such as Kevin Love, to become outspoken about battles with anxiety, depression and other mental health issues. 

World Peace would go on to auction his championship ring and donate the proceeds to mental health charities. 

And how good was it to see Lamar Odom playing such an important role for that Lakers team? Five years later, he overdosed on drugs and nearly died in Nevada, but he's currently getting his life back on track. 

Many fans tweeted about the game and were able to find a semblance of connection during our new era of social distancing and stay-at-home orders. 

For Lakers fans, winning a championship was amazing -- but doing that against their storied rivals, the Boston Celtics, was especially meaningful.  

This year’s Lakers team, the top seed in the Western Conference, is hopeful to get back to the NBA Finals to have a chance to win what would be their first championship in a decade. 

But if or when the season will resume remains unclear, as the nation anxiously waits and watches what happens around the COVID-19 pandemic.  

For now, re-watching the Lakers' championship was a welcome distraction. 

